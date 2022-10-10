Bailard Inc. Has $8.11 Million Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $8,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $54.66. The stock had a trading volume of 242,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,067,619. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.43. The company has a market cap of $169.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.70, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.88% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

