Bailard Inc. Increases Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $7,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at $93,000.

NYSEARCA IGM traded down $5.28 on Monday, reaching $276.23. 1,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,465. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $315.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.10. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $276.28 and a fifty-two week high of $453.66.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

