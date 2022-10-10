Bailard Inc. Raises Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,102,859,000 after acquiring an additional 443,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,013,000 after buying an additional 570,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $2,346,198,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.26.

Insider Activity

Accenture Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $258.59. The company had a trading volume of 30,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.47. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $254.27 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.23%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

