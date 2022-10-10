Bailard Inc. Sells 5,746 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $10,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $1,153,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $433,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 87.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 61,901 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.40. 106,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129,206. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $58.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.26.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.