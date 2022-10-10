Bailard Inc. Sells 685 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.77.
Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.3 %
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
- Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth a Second Glance?
- Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.