Bailard Inc. Sells 685 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.77.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ITW stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $186.87. 13,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,311. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.