Banana (BANANA) Price Tops $0.82 on Major Exchanges

Banana (BANANA) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, Banana has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. Banana has a market cap of $3.56 million and $23,280.00 worth of Banana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banana token can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00004291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Banana alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00046265 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $307.96 or 0.01605963 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Banana Profile

Banana (BANANA) is a token. Its launch date was February 14th, 2021. Banana’s total supply is 4,347,932 tokens. Banana’s official Twitter account is @cyberkongz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Banana is cyberkongz.medium.com. Banana’s official website is www.cyberkongz.com.

Buying and Selling Banana

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana has a current supply of 4,347,932 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Banana is 0.80485138 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,486.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cyberkongz.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banana using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.