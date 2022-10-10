Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BBD. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Banco Bradesco from $4.40 to $5.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.97.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 2.2 %

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 16.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 2.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

