Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 104,809 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 290.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,809 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet Price Performance

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 in the last ninety days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.39. 254,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,428,857. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.63, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.65. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $74.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.