Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 24,884 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 165,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $23,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,410 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $3,343,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $6,103,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 102,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,104,749. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $144.94. The company has a market capitalization of $106.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.65.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.80.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

