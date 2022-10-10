Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 49,611 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,611 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Netflix by 483.3% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $5.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $230.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,717,388. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.13. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $102.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.51.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

