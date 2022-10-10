Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of 3M by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.93.

3M Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE MMM traded up $1.37 on Monday, hitting $108.89. 111,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,345,146. The company has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.08 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.32.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

