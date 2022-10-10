Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,232 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $16,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,150 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,453 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,144 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,733,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,049 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,762,000 after buying an additional 1,585,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.16. 541,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,855,328. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.01. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $182.09. The company has a market cap of $209.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

