Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,555 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $13,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 230,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 180,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 218,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.19. 40,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,961. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.77 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.12.

