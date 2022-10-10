Banco Santander S.A. Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,288 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.38. 533,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,646,833. The firm has a market cap of $116.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $82.20 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

