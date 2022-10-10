Banco Santander S.A. Has $37.73 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,086 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $37,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,554,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,979,000 after buying an additional 3,341,600 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,030,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 186.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,069,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,300 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $258,420,000. Finally, Nationwide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 931.0% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.53. 103,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,563,459. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $77.77 and a 1-year high of $107.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.62.

