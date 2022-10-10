Banco Santander S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,833 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Shell were worth $8,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 137.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $883,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Down 1.5 %

SHEL stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $51.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,323. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.84. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $195.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SHEL shares. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.