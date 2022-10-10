Banco Santander S.A. Sells 4,241 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Ferrari worth $27,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 1.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the first quarter worth $261,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the first quarter worth $248,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the first quarter worth $963,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $374,511,000. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded down $2.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $182.28. 13,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,315. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.50.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on RACE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.00.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

