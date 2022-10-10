Band Protocol Price Hits $1.17 (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $41.23 million and approximately $9.32 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00006083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003189 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010815 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 tokens. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol (BAND) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Band Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 35,191,821 in circulation. The last known price of Band Protocol is 1.2252989 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $3,465,042.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bandprotocol.com/.”

