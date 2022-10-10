Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) and Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Critical Contrast

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) and Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Veritex pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Bank of New York Mellon pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Veritex pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of New York Mellon pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Veritex has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Bank of New York Mellon has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Bank of New York Mellon is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritex 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bank of New York Mellon 0 9 3 0 2.25

Profitability

Veritex presently has a consensus price target of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 29.64%. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus price target of $50.27, suggesting a potential upside of 27.72%. Given Veritex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Veritex is more favorable than Bank of New York Mellon.

This table compares Veritex and Bank of New York Mellon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritex 35.73% 10.32% 1.38% Bank of New York Mellon 20.61% 9.49% 0.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Veritex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Veritex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Veritex has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of New York Mellon has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veritex and Bank of New York Mellon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritex $374.89 million 3.85 $139.58 million $2.74 9.76 Bank of New York Mellon $16.16 billion 1.96 $3.76 billion $3.94 9.95

Bank of New York Mellon has higher revenue and earnings than Veritex. Veritex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of New York Mellon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Veritex beats Bank of New York Mellon on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing. The company also provides interest rate swap services; and a range of online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements, and ATMs, as well as mobile banking, mail, and personal appointment. In addition, it offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit; treasury management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, automated clearinghouse origination, and stop payments; and cash management deposit products and services consisting of lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 18 full-service branches located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, and 10 full-service branches in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics. This segment also provides trustee, paying agency, fiduciary, escrow and other financial, issuer, and support services for brokers and investors. The Market and Wealth Services segment offers clearing and custody, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, and prime brokerage services; and clearance and collateral management services. This segment also provides integrated cash management solutions, including payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, and trade finance and processing services. The Investment and Wealth Management segment offers investment management strategies and distribution of investment products, investment management, custody, wealth and estate planning, private banking, investment, and information management services. The Other segment engages in the provision of leasing, corporate treasury, derivative and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, renewable energy investment, and business exit services. It serves central banks and sovereigns, financial institutions, asset managers, insurance companies, corporations, local authorities and high net-worth individuals, and family offices. The company was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

