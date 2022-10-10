Bankless BED Index Price Hits $48.75 (BED)

Bankless BED Index (BED) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Bankless BED Index has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of Bankless BED Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bankless BED Index has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bankless BED Index token can now be purchased for $48.75 or 0.00256265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003181 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Bankless BED Index

Bankless BED Index was first traded on July 11th, 2021. Bankless BED Index’s total supply is 30,382 tokens. The official website for Bankless BED Index is www.indexcoop.com. Bankless BED Index’s official Twitter account is @indexcoop and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bankless BED Index’s official message board is medium.com/indexcoop.

Buying and Selling Bankless BED Index

According to CryptoCompare, “Bankless BED Index (BED) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bankless BED Index has a current supply of 30,382 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bankless BED Index is 50.0175456 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $376.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.indexcoop.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bankless BED Index directly using US dollars.

