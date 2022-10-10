Barclays Trims The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Target Price to GBX 160

The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 160 ($1.93) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GYM. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of GYM opened at GBX 121 ($1.46) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 144.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 177.02. The Gym Group has a 52 week low of GBX 103.20 ($1.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 295 ($3.56). The firm has a market cap of £215.34 million and a P/E ratio of -5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.65, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28.

In other news, insider Richard Stables purchased 35,000 shares of The Gym Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £50,750 ($61,321.89). In related news, insider Ann-marie Murphy sold 93,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.57), for a total value of £122,054.40 ($147,479.94). Also, insider Richard Stables acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £50,750 ($61,321.89).

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

