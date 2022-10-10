Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Acquired by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,245 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 490.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 361.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush lowered Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

BBWI stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.88. 3,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,728,833. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average is $39.56. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.