BeatzCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 37.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $49,495.19 and approximately $3.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003189 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010815 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin launched on August 12th, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,570,575,325 tokens. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/beatzcoin. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @beatzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BeatzCoin is www.beatzcoin.io.

BeatzCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Tron10 platform. BeatzCoin has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 2,570,575,325.206332 in circulation. The last known price of BeatzCoin is 0.00001946 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $8.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.beatzcoin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

