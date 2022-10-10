Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Receives $101.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDRFY. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €121.00 ($123.47) to €128.00 ($130.61) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €121.00 ($123.47) to €116.00 ($118.37) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €87.00 ($88.78) to €88.00 ($89.80) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of BDRFY stock opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

