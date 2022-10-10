Bend DAO (BEND) Trading Up 4.4% Over Last Week

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $74.32 million and approximately $354,538.00 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003164 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069774 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10666737 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Bend DAO (BEND) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bend DAO has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 382,458,902 in circulation. The last known price of Bend DAO is 0.00804593 USD and is up 1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $365,986.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.benddao.xyz/.”

