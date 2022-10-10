Benefit Street Partners LLC Has $10.64 Million Stake in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Benefit Street Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,855,015 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 40,122 shares during the quarter. Taseko Mines comprises about 6.3% of Benefit Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Benefit Street Partners LLC owned about 3.44% of Taseko Mines worth $10,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,515,498 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 693,195 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Taseko Mines by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 608,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 63,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.11. 15,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,791. The stock has a market cap of $317.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $2.41.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $64.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.85 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.56.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

