Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €140.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on Sixt in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €158.00 ($161.22) price objective on Sixt in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Sixt Trading Down 1.9 %

SIX2 opened at €85.20 ($86.94) on Thursday. Sixt has a one year low of €79.90 ($81.53) and a one year high of €170.30 ($173.78). The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €101.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is €112.82.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

