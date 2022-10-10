Berenberg Bank Boosts Base Resources (LON:BSE) Price Target to GBX 35

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 34 ($0.41) to GBX 35 ($0.42) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Base Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BSE stock opened at GBX 16 ($0.19) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £188.48 million and a P/E ratio of 266.67. Base Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.52 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 21 ($0.25).

About Base Resources

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

