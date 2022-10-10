Berenberg Bank Boosts Base Resources (LON:BSE) Price Target to GBX 35

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 34 ($0.41) to GBX 35 ($0.42) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Base Resources Stock Performance
Shares of BSE stock opened at GBX 16 ($0.19) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £188.48 million and a P/E ratio of 266.67. Base Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.52 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 21 ($0.25).
About Base Resources
