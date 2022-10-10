Berenberg Bank Boosts Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Price Target to GBX 84

Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 75 ($0.91) to GBX 84 ($1.01) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Sovereign Metals Stock Performance
Shares of SVML stock opened at GBX 23 ($0.28) on Thursday. Sovereign Metals has a 12-month low of GBX 20.02 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 53.90 ($0.65). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £108.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33.
About Sovereign Metals
