Berenberg Bank Trims Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Target Price to GBX 90

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 90 ($1.09) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hochschild Mining currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 162 ($1.96).

LON HOC opened at GBX 61.70 ($0.75) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 66.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 93.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.28. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 51.19 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 175.68 ($2.12). The firm has a market cap of £317.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,234.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.12%.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

