Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $62.42

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.42 and last traded at $63.34, with a volume of 2016524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.88.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,964. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1,434.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $315,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,018 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $244,119,000 after acquiring an additional 72,608 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,235,000 after acquiring an additional 236,513 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,094,601 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $207,915,000 after acquiring an additional 424,638 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,029 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $228,035,000 after acquiring an additional 46,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

