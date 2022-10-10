Beyond Protocol Price Reaches $0.0192 on Top Exchanges (BP)

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, Beyond Protocol has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One Beyond Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. Beyond Protocol has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $71,925.00 worth of Beyond Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beyond Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003199 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Beyond Protocol Token Profile

Beyond Protocol was first traded on June 3rd, 2022. Beyond Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,059,723 tokens. The official website for Beyond Protocol is beyond.link. Beyond Protocol’s official Twitter account is @beyondprotocol1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beyond Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/beyondprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beyond Protocol’s official message board is beyondprotocol.medium.com.

Beyond Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beyond Protocol (BP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Beyond Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 165,059,723 in circulation. The last known price of Beyond Protocol is 0.01838958 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $54,707.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://beyond.link/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.