BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,176 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. BHP Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 609.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BHP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.21. 294,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,382,863. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.45.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $3.50 per share. This represents a yield of 11.3%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

BHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,925.02.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

