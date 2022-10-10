BitTorrent-New (BTT) Achieves Market Cap of $729.05 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $729.05 million and approximately $22.44 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00012368 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007270 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005533 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00013096 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005065 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004804 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,690,250,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 942,690,250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000078 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $17,176,946.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

