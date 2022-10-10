BlackCoin (BLK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $950,065.05

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $950,065.05 and $177.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00033137 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Gridcoin (GRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013890 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,653,891 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BlackCoin is blackcoin.nl. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is https://reddit.com/r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin (BLK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2014. BlackCoin has a current supply of 61,400,875.84627817 with 61,653,015.34627817 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCoin is 0.01621376 USD and is up 4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $347.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.