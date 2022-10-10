BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Increased by Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 1.5% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $547.90. The stock had a trading volume of 23,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $659.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $654.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $543.23 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $803.00.

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

