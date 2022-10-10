BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $541.69

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $541.69 and last traded at $546.38, with a volume of 17130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $550.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $803.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $659.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $654.15. The stock has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

