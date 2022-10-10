Blitz Labs Trading Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (BLITZ)

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Blitz Labs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blitz Labs has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and $11,663.00 worth of Blitz Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blitz Labs has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003035 BTC.

MUDRA (MUDRA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Stonk League (Aegis) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000246 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BurningMoon (BM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RadicalCoin (RADI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aerovek Aviation (AERO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Aerochain (AERO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MetAces (ACES) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Land Of Conquest (SLG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Blitz Labs

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2022. Blitz Labs’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,561,630 tokens. Blitz Labs’ official website is blitzlabs.io. The official message board for Blitz Labs is medium.com/@blitzlabs.io. Blitz Labs’ official Twitter account is @blitzlabs_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blitz Labs (BLITZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blitz Labs has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Blitz Labs is 0.00945036 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,518.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blitzlabs.io.”

