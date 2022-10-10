Blocknet Price Down 16.4% This Week (BLOCK)

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last week, Blocknet has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000836 BTC on exchanges. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $166.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001198 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000049 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 9,090,114 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @the_blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blocknet’s official message board is medium.com/blocknet. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is https://reddit.com/r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocknet (BLOCK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2014. Blocknet has a current supply of 9,089,387.86531109. The last known price of Blocknet is 0.15783933 USD and is down -14.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $3.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://blocknet.co/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

