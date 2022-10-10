B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 530.78 ($6.41).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.74) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 480 ($5.80) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.56) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut B&M European Value Retail to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 440 ($5.32) to GBX 300 ($3.62) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 313.36 ($3.79) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 368.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 418.57. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of GBX 289 ($3.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 651.40 ($7.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 730.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.