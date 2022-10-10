Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.25 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. CIBC cut their price objective on Bombardier from C$45.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Bombardier from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bombardier from C$71.25 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.04.

Shares of BDRBF traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.00. 2,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,469. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Bombardier Inc. ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 64,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

