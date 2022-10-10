Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Booking by 1.8% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,079,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Booking by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,567,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Booking by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $12.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,672.81. 18,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,724. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,895.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,006.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.22 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,528.70.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

