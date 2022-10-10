Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

