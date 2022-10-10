Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Buys 574 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for approximately 2.3% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Eaton by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $136.50 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.15.

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

