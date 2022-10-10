Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on IFF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

NYSE IFF opened at $88.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.41 and a 200-day moving average of $119.13. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.01 and a 52-week high of $155.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 129.60%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.