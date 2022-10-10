Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Makes New $68,000 Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of SONY opened at $66.41 on Monday. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $63.93 and a 52-week high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.58. The firm has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SONY. Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

About Sony Group

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

