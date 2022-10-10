Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Purchases 20,049 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,049 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.9% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Caterpillar by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861,936 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,419,000 after purchasing an additional 268,133 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,021,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $179.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $95.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

