Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRSP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $289,982,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,410,000 after purchasing an additional 880,463 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $22,271,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,619,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,044,000 after purchasing an additional 300,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRSP has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $99.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

CRSP opened at $59.96 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $104.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.52.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.17). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.02%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,897,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,035,078.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,000 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

