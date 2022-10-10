Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Acquires 20,067 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,067 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Texas Roadhouse worth $12,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,176,000 after purchasing an additional 131,815 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 64,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,822,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,664,000 after acquiring an additional 114,538 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXRH. Bank of America began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Insider Activity

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 1.7 %

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 4,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $443,548.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,753,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 4,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $443,548.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,753,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $283,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,455. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $96.11.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Featured Articles

