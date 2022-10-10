Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $14.74 Million Stock Holdings in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,003 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in II-VI were worth $14,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the first quarter valued at about $46,448,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 307,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after acquiring an additional 230,085 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 25.9% in the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 628,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,536,000 after acquiring an additional 129,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 33.4% in the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 94,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 268.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 23,239 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.84 per share, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,544.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.84 per share, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,544.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $67,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIVI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,189,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,856. II-VI Incorporated has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $75.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IIVI shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on II-VI from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on II-VI to $58.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on II-VI from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on II-VI from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

